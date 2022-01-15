Famous shawarma restaurant from Montreal opens first Toronto location

A Montreal shawarma chain just opened their first ever location in Toronto.

Boustan is a Lebanese chain known for shawarma wraps, garlic potatoes and lentil butternut squash soup. The name Boustan means "orchard" in Arabic.

The chain was founded in 1986 and has 40 locations in Montreal. People who went to school there likely remember fueling up with a "Creation" wrap from their nearest Boustan location.

This item might be one of the things the chain is most famous for, basically all their greatest hits stuffed into a pita that's topped with garlic sauce and grilled: different kinds of shawarma, veggies, garlic potatoes and falafel.

Boustan is now open in Scarborough at 2072 Lawrence Ave. E. If you're a Boustan fan and that's a little far for you, never fear: they plan to expand with seven to 10 more location in the GTA this year alone.

They're planning to open their second location in Toronto in three months at Leslie and York Mills.