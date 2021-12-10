Toronto restaurant known for its comfort food has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant known for its pub food and craft beer selection has permanently closed in a neighbourhood that's sure to miss it.

Wallace Gastropub served local and international beers alongside food made using local, sustainable ingredients, and had a charming cottage-like front facade. Its interior and patio had an adorable old fashioned feel.

The restaurant's last post on social media was in June, saying they were "fast approaching reopening" and asking what everyone's first beer of choice would be on the patio.

"We are very sad to leave this community staple behind," Wallace Gastropub operations manager Afron Miftari tells blogTO.

"Unfortunately, the lease in the space no longer worked for us due to the hardship of the closures and lockdowns. For that reason we can no longer operate out of this space."

The bar officially closed the doors of its adorable space in September.

"Our goal is to eventually open the Wallace Gastropub somewhere else in the neighbourhood as we enjoyed many years of success in the area," says Miftari.