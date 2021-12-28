The top 5 new restaurants in Etobicoke

New restaurants in Etobicoke offer great new places to get Ukrainian food, buns, Thai and beer. Who wouldn't love more of all those things in their neighbourhood? Whether you're from here or visiting from another part of the city, you have to check these spots out.

This Indian restaurant and bar on Lake Shore Blvd. W. serves more traditional dishes like channa masala and biryani alongside options like burgers with masala fries.

Brown's Line is now where to find this new go-to Thai spot serving all the classics like Thai iced tea, chicken wings, pad see ew and khao soi.

Lake Shore Blvd W. now has this Ukrainian restaurant where you can try Eastern European cuisine such as beet salad, shashlik, schnitzel, potato pancakes and sausage.

Fluffy steamed Japanese pork bao can now be yours when you hit up this new source for the puffy buns. They also do other dishes like curry and snacks like edamame and cucumber salad.

Craving a fried chicken sandwich and a beer? This new outpost of a popular local craft brewery is the newest place in this neighbourhood to pick up an awesome take on that combo.