Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
new etobicoke restaurants

The top 5 new restaurants in Etobicoke

New restaurants in Etobicoke offer great new places to get Ukrainian food, buns, Thai and beer. Who wouldn't love more of all those things in their neighbourhood? Whether you're from here or visiting from another part of the city, you have to check these spots out.

Here are some new restaurants in Etobicoke you need to check out.

The Tale

This Indian restaurant and bar on Lake Shore Blvd. W. serves more traditional dishes like channa masala and biryani alongside options like burgers with masala fries.

Thai Barn Na

Brown's Line is now where to find this new go-to Thai spot serving all the classics like Thai iced tea, chicken wings, pad see ew and khao soi.

Barrel House Korchma

Lake Shore Blvd W. now has this Ukrainian restaurant where you can try Eastern European cuisine such as beet salad, shashlik, schnitzel, potato pancakes and sausage.

Musu Osaka Buns

Fluffy steamed Japanese pork bao can now be yours when you hit up this new source for the puffy buns. They also do other dishes like curry and snacks like edamame and cucumber salad.

Mascot Brewery Etobicoke

Craving a fried chicken sandwich and a beer? This new outpost of a popular local craft brewery is the newest place in this neighbourhood to pick up an awesome take on that combo.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at The Tale

