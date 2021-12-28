Toronto restaurant shuts down permanently after half a year in business

A Toronto restaurant that just opened around six months ago has permanently shut its doors.

Easton's opened in 2021 with a menu of small snacks, charcuterie, oysters and seafood dishes.

The restaurant garnered some attention not long after opening for firing back at a detailed negative review.

The restaurant named for the maiden name of the owner's mother has quietly closed, its Instagram page disappearing from existence.

That owner was Roger Murchie, founder of The Collective YYZ, which has also been involved with Dundas and Carlaw as well as Mom's Basement.

A spokesperson for Collective YYZ confirmed with blogTO that Easton's has closed, and that the last day for the restaurant was Nov. 10.

The Instagram for the restaurant has turned into a page for a holiday bar called Filthy Animals, but there are no posts on the page.