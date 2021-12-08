Car smashes into window of gourmet food store in Toronto

A car just smashed into the window of a top Toronto gourmet food store right where people usually sit and drink their coffee.

Fortunately, no one was sitting in the Pusateri's cafe seating area in Yorkville when a car lost control at the intersection and careened into the window around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The boutique grocery chain is known for a selection of gourmet foods, and is often busy with shoppers picking up speciality items, especially around the holiday season.

"While there is considerable damage to the cafe seating area storefront, we are so grateful that no one was injured," a Pusateri's spokesperson tells blogTO.

"Thanks to the quick response of emergency services, the situation was quickly restored to normal."

Seems a car driver hopped the sidewalk into @PusaterisFoods on Bay. Hoping no one was injured but not at all shocked. Is there a painted bike lane here? Not safe for vulnerable road users out there. https://t.co/fJnWHRN013 @m_layton @FFSafeStreets @CycleToronto @ARSCSafety — The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) December 8, 2021

Some people took the chance to point out that this is yet another example of how unsafe Toronto roads can be if someone can so easily hop the curb.

The cafe seating area is closed to undergo repairs, but the rest of the store is open and operating regularly.

The spokesperson says it's too early to tell when the cafe seating area will reopen.