Toronto restaurant known for its elevated Italian food has permanently closed

An Italian spot that came to us from powerhouse restaurateurs has closed the doors to its gigantic space for good.

Ovest was almost 5,000 square feet in size, and was opened by people who spent time working at Terroni and Buca.

The huge restaurant is now papered up, their website is gone and their social media is inactive.

The restaurant operated on and off with takeout, delivery and a patio until they announced they were temporarily closing as of Apr. 24 due to restrictions.

There isn't any apparent official announcement from the restaurant that they have closed, but the owners of businesses that shared their address at 788 King St. W. confirms they are no longer there.

"They stopped operating at the beginning of the second lockdown," Luis Zarate, who runs Studio KO business and operations, tells blogTO.

Staff at Studio Lagree, which shares the address as well, also confirm Ovest has closed. The restaurant space is listed online as sold.