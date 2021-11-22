Chinese restaurant known for late night eats finds new home inside Toronto nightclub

A restaurant that's been a go-to for late night eats is now popping up regularly at a busy club, meaning you don't even have to leave to hit the drive-thru when you get those midnight munches.

Hong Shing launched a pop-up menu at Rebel nightclub on Nov. 20, which consists of rotating Asian-inspired snack bites and will be available every Saturday.

"Now we have an opportunity to create an experience with you," reads an announcement Hong Shing posted to their Instagram story.

You can go for an affordable small plate like an order of four spring rolls with horseradish cream for $10 all the way up to a feasting platter of everything on the menu plus extras for $100.

You can expect options like spicy shrimp skewers ($18), golden dumplings with sambal mayo ($18), wings ($14) and ginger scallion noodles ($12).

Some options spicy shrimp skewers and golden dumplings are Hong Shing signatures, but there will also be new options like the ginger scallion noodles which you can't get at Hong Shing right now and is made with a new ginger scallion seasoning.

Hong Shing has been a staple of Toronto's late night food scene since the mid-90s, and is known for their takes on iconic dishes like General Tao chicken. Prior to lockdowns, they use to serve people until 5 a.m.

"We have built our reputation from being open late, and most of our guests usually came after their nightlife festivities," Hong Shing owner Colin Li tells blogTO.

When lockdowns put a hold not only on nightlife but the feasts in the wee hours of the morning that typically accompanied it, Hong Shing went into overdrive continuing to evolve their brand.

"From creating new seasonal featured dishes, branded take-out bags, lifestyle merchandises, curated bar program, we want the guest to feel like they had one of the best nights coming to Hong Shing," says Li.

"We believe our partnership with Rebel will help further create the experience we always wanted for our guests. From being open late for the past two decades, we have expertise in what our guests want for food and flavours."

Rebel isn't just a dance club in the Port Lands, it's also a music venue that hosts big acts. A big plate of Chinese food would be the perfect way to end a night spent here, but now you can make it an awesome way to keep the party going.

"We may have started as a late night restaurant, but we believe with this opportunity, we are able to evolve and be part of curating the experience throughout the night for our guests," says Li.