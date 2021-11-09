Popular BBQ joint is opening a new Toronto location and they've giving away free food

The only thing better than authentic Texas barbecue, is authentic Texas barbecue that you can get for free.

A few lucky Toronto residents will get to experience the wonders of free barbecue this Saturday, November 13 as the beloved Beach Hill Smokehouse will be opening their brand new location and giving away 100 brisket sandwiches to celebrate.

The new location will be located at 2190C Bloor Street W. right next to High Park, and marks the restaurant's third location.

On top of giving away free food, owner Darien List says those who visit on Saturday should also expect a few more random giveaways peppered throughout the day including free t-shirts.

However the clothing isn't why people will be showing up, as the Texas style dry rub BBQ has quickly become one of the city's favourite spots for meat lovers.

"First and foremost we believe in our product. We're authentic central texas BBQ," List told blogTO.

"We are our dry rub. We got a sauce but we got it on the side for you. We want you to taste the meat and to taste the flavours."

List explains that the hype around the new location has been real, with people stopping him on the street as he enters the new location in days leading up to the grand opening so they can exclaim how excited they are to have Beach Hill Smokehouse arriving to the neighbourhood.

The idea for the restaurant had to travel much further than the Main Street address of their first location. List explained that he was first introduced to Texas style BBQ while playing football in Lousiana when his cousin and teammate invited several freshman over to his family's Dallas home to try authentic Texas BBQ.

"I said to my cousin, if you help me bring this texas BBQ to the North it will be very popular," List explained.

"We finished our undergrad now here I am working on my Masters and I meet my lovely wife to be who's from Toronto. I come North to the border, I damn near fall out of my chair and lo and behold 25 years down the road I decided to start my first restaurant, the one on Main street."

From List's hometown of Buffalo, New York, to Lousiana, down to Dallas and back up to Toronto, a lot of travelling had to be done to bring Beach Hill Smokehouse to Toronto and now High Park residents will be thrilled to hear that they won't have to travel far at all to experience some of the city's best BBQ.