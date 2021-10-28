Toronto restaurant that closed is coming back for a limited time pop-up

A Toronto restaurant that just recently shut down is now back for one night only.

Daddyo's Pasta had to close when the chef and partner quit and the restaurant was unable to keep going. The restaurant space now been sold to someone else, but all is not lost: you'll be able to get a hit of that sweet Daddyo's for one more night.

Charismatic owner Jeffrey Markus had a liquidation sale after announcing the closing, giving away free sodas while selling off restaurant equipment and furniture for rock-bottom prices.

If you were at the sale and thought that was your last opportunity to be inside Daddyo's, never fear: the pop-ups are taking place at the same good old restaurant space at 673 Spadina Ave. with the g0-ahead from the landlord.

"He and I have enjoyed an excellent landlord/tenant relationship for almost 15 years and when I explained what I was doing and that it's one night only he was okay," Markus tells blogTO.

"This is really a test case for a concept I am developing and in the short-term pop-ups are a vital part of the plan. The problem I am having is actually sourcing locations such as Daddyo's, a closed location or perhaps a restaurant that is daytime only."

A new tenant is taking control of the Spadina space shortly, and the concept will be something different from Daddyo's. Markus says he can't share details about the concept and but thinks it will be ready to open sometime in the new year.

The pop-up should feature five greatest hits from the Daddyo's menu: their jerk chicken, tetrazzini, carbonara, bolognese and their vegan "Garden Fresh" options. The portions will be the original full restaurant sizes, and will all be sold for $14.20 plus HST ($16).

It'll be takeout only, cash only, and supplies will be limited. The pop-up will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. or until they sell out on Oct. 30.