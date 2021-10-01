10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto include a hot contender on the Korean hot dog scene and a popular breakfast chain from Quebec. The season of hotel facelifts is also nearing completion meaning a handful of revamped dining rooms are back in business.

Here are new restaurants in Toronto that opened in September.

Expect bottle service by the pool at this new lounge atop King West’s long-awaited eco-friendly luxury hotel. The same menu here is the same as its L.A. counterpart: brunch options include charcuterie platters and sushi with Casamigos cocktails on the side.

Fresh off the heels of their pop-up Birria Balam is this permanent restaurant by chefs Matty Matheson, Kate Chomyshyn and Julio Guajardo. Head to Dundas and Palmerston for birria tacos and aguachile.

Move over Cora, there’s a new diner for snug homefries. Yet another Quebec-born breakfast franchise has landed in Toronto, this time in Etobicoke, with massive plates of red velvet pancakes and eggs Benny.

After more than three years of massive renos, luxury hotel Park Hyatt finally reopened last month. Main floor restaurant Joni is offering an fancy bistro food for your fine dining needs.

The list of Indonesian restaurants downtown is tiny but it’s growing. Joining the fold is Nusa Dua, or N2, on Bathurst. You’ll want to eat your way through this menu of rendang wraps, mie goreng, perkedel and wings marinated with rica rica.

Panang curry and basil stir-fry are on the menu at this new Thai spot on Brown’s Line. Thai Barn Na has just opened its dining room with a menu that also includes halal, vegan and gluten-free options.

Cafe Cancan is officially no more. The pretty pink house on Harbord has been revamped into a tiny extension of Piano Piano next door with Neapolitan pizza, small plates and cocktails on tap.

Replacing Roncy’s strip mall favourite for sashimi and nigiri are new tenants doing largely the same concept, but more aburi. Sake’s hit the ground running with lunch special combos and off-beat offerings like salmon bocconcini caprese.

One of Korea’s biggest hog dog brands—the original brand, allegedly—has launched its first ever Toronto shop in North York. It gave away 1,000 free hot dogs during opening weekend along with their famous croquettes with fillings like kimchi, curry and spicy chicken.

The Gladstone Hotel is now the Gladstone House. The 132-year-old building has reopened with a new name and interior following a takeover by the same folks who revamped the Broadview Hotel. The all-day lobby bar is now open with beef carpaccio and pan-roasted trout on the menu.