Berlin street food restaurant with locations in Ottawa and Las Vegas is coming to Toronto
Toronto has loads of restaurants that serve Berlin street food but there's a new popular restaurant coming to the city this weekend.
Wolf Down is a restaurant specializing in döners, a popular Berlin street food, with locations in Ottawa and Las Vegas.
The restaurant is known for its limited menu, serving döners in either a sandwich or rice bowl.
Unfortunately, the restaurant won't be opening a physical location in the city but will instead be opening a ghost kitchen on 950 King St. West.
Opening day is Sept. 10.
Hector Vasquez
