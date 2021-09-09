Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 5 hours ago
wolf down toronto

Berlin street food restaurant with locations in Ottawa and Las Vegas is coming to Toronto

Toronto has loads of restaurants that serve Berlin street food but there's a new popular restaurant coming to the city this weekend.

Wolf Down is a restaurant specializing in döners, a popular Berlin street food, with locations in Ottawa and Las Vegas. 

The restaurant is known for its limited menu, serving döners in either a sandwich or rice bowl.

Unfortunately, the restaurant won't be opening a physical location in the city but will instead be opening a ghost kitchen on 950 King St. West.

Opening day is Sept. 10.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

