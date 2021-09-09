Berlin street food restaurant with locations in Ottawa and Las Vegas is coming to Toronto

Toronto has loads of restaurants that serve Berlin street food but there's a new popular restaurant coming to the city this weekend.

Wolf Down is a restaurant specializing in döners, a popular Berlin street food, with locations in Ottawa and Las Vegas.

The restaurant is known for its limited menu, serving döners in either a sandwich or rice bowl.

Unfortunately, the restaurant won't be opening a physical location in the city but will instead be opening a ghost kitchen on 950 King St. West.

Opening day is Sept. 10.