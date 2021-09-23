Eat & Drink
Karen Longwell
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Man protesting vaccine passports at Tim Hortons likens himself to Rosa Parks

People took to Tim Hortons in Oshawa this week to protest Ontario's new vaccine passport legislation.

Businesses in Ontario are now required to ask for vaccination status and at least few people are not happy with the new rules. There have been protests in city streets and out in front of hospitals.

And now it seems as if people are entering restaurants in Oshawa for the purpose of protesting.

"We worked amazingly as a very large group and our leadership was very helpful," said one protester in a tweet. "We stood our ground... shut down a few Timmies... had two sit-ins for freedom/against segregation and we gained some new supporters."

The protester, People's Party of Canada candidate Darryl Mackie, compared his plight to that of the Black civil rights movement in the United States.

"This is our Rosa Parks moment," Mackie says in the video while sitting maskless in the Oshawa Tim Hortons.

"I am choosing to sit in, in the restaurant against segregation in society that is happening," he says.

He says staff members asked for his vaccination status and he refused to give it.

"Why would I give some random stranger personal medical information?"

The comparison to Rosa Parks, a civil rights activist who refused to surrender her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama, was offensive to many people.

"You're not Rosa Parks and this isn't segregation," one person wrote. "Black people couldn't simply get a vaccine that was free and available to everyone that would allow them equal rights. And to compare the two situations is not just ignorant, it's offensive to pretty much everyone."

"This is not segregation. You made a choice," one person commented.

"It's funny how you equate privileges with human rights it's almost like you have no idea what you're going on about," another wrote.

Tim Hortons did not respond to a request for comment, but it seems they eventually called police.

Durham Police later arrested Mackie at the Tim Hortons on Thornton Road and charged him with trespassing and for failing to leave a premises.

