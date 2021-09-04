Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
hey noodles toronto

Restaurant opening new Toronto location and they're selling noodles for only $1

Toronto has lots of places to get great noodles, but one particular spot will be selling them for just $1 next week.

Hey Noodles is celebrating the opening of their seventh location in the Annex next week with the promotion.

The first North American location for the Chinese brand opened on an upper level in Chinatown in May 2015. They now also have locations in Scarborough, Markham, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Mississauga.

The chain is mainly known for their noodles though they serve small side dishes as well, and they do free toppings and free noodle refills.

Hey Noodles is celebrating opening their seventh location with $1 noodles. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

The noodles that will be available for $1 are their signature Chongqing street-style noodles, typically spicy and traditionally eaten for breakfast with or without soup.

"The last year and a half has been challenging for us and posed great obstacles for the restaurant industry. Though the months leading up to the grand opening of our Annex location were tough, we saw a silver lining in the support we received from our valued customers," says Kevin Liu, Hey Noodles CEO.

"Their kind words, steady orders for our authentic dishes, and social media support reminded us of why we opened up shop in the first place
— to serve the communities we have the privilege of being in, to share authentic recipes hailing from the streets of Chongqing, to use our food as a conduit to bring comfort."

The new Hey Noodles location is opening at 526 Bloor St. W. on Sept. 11, and Chongqing street noodles will be available for $1 at all locations on that day in celebration.

Hector Vasquez

