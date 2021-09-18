Toronto's prettiest brunch spot has officially closed and this is what's taking its place

One of the city's prettiest brunch spots may be one more place that's closing in Toronto, but it's already being replaced by something else delicious.

The space at 89 Harbord St. that used to house pastel pink Cafe Cancan is turning into Piccolo Piano Pizzeria, by the same team who formerly ran Cancan and still operate Piano Piano across the street.

Cancan was first closed when everything first went into lockdown, and when it was first lifted a little the space became a Piano Piano pop-up due to how busy the restaurant across the street at 88 Harbord was.

With a growing connection between the spaces evolving naturally, the restaurant decided to continue with what felt like an obvious relationship between the two addresses.

"Piccolo will be an extension of what we do in our other spaces," Piano Piano chef Victor Barry tells blogTO.

"We want to create an atmosphere that's fun, loud, fast and lively. The room will be high volume, high pace and high energy. Guests can come have dinner and a few cocktails and be in and out in an hour and a half."

They'll be serving small plates and light fare, alongside Neapolitan pizzas, cocktails on tap, and an ever-changing wine list designed to pair with the revolving small plates. The space is being renovated and designed by Future Studio.

Piccolo Piano Pizzeria should be opening on Thursday, Sept. 23, and will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 5:30 p.m. until late.