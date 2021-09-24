Anti-vaccine passport mobs now targeting Toronto malls

A demonstration inside an Oshawa Tim Hortons this week appears to have just been an appetizer for a wave of sit-in protests opposing Ontario's new vaccine passport legislation. Now, Toronto malls are in protesters' crosshairs.

The arrest of People's Party of Canada candidate Darryl Mackie, who entered the Tim Hortons and refused to present his vaccination certification per the new rules, seems to have triggered a wave of copycat demonstrations.

In response, several copycat style demonstrations around Ontario are being planed at Tim Hortons and generally any indoor dining space similar to what's allegedly happening today at Scarborough Town Centre #cdnpoli #Toronto #onpoli pic.twitter.com/fSMFCD0DSv — Kosalan Kathir (@kokopuff16) September 24, 2021

Mackie likening himself to civil rights icon Rosa Parks has drawn a mix of ridicule and disgust, though his divisive words have resonated with some. In response, similar sit-ins have been planned by the anti-vax and anti-passport fringe in Whitby and Schomberg, and Toronto is now getting a taste of the madness.

There is allegedly a video — its origins unverified — showing a mob of unmasked patrons congregating in the food court of CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

When confronted by police, the group reportedly presented a printed package of laws they believed gave them the right to demonstrate on private property.

Secondly there's a video circulating around claiming to show antivax individuals eating inside Eaton Centre. In the video the group is confronted by security and police and they present a 50 page package of laws and argue with police and security. #cdnpoli #Toronto #onpoli pic.twitter.com/1ivjZVOxiM — Kosalan Kathir (@kokopuff16) September 24, 2021

It's being reported that no arrests were made, giving the group organizing the protest a sense of victory and incentivizing more sit-ins.

The group ends up leaving before any action is taken but police can be seen talking with security until the group leaves. This has been viewd as a victory and they're sharing that 50 page document to encourage others to do the same #cdnpoli #toronto #onpoli pic.twitter.com/wBBxhbZ4Gz — Kosalan Kathir (@kokopuff16) September 24, 2021

Screenshots of an event invite, calling for groups of unmasked patrons to mob food courts of Toronto malls, have also been circulating, calling for "pass-less dining at your local food court" at any "public" mall food court on Friday at 3 p.m.

The invite includes phrases like "just say no to vaccine passports" and that "the government wants a two-tier society" before once again likening the vaccine passport legislation to segregation.

Specific malls are also being targeted, with an invite directing protesters to Scarborough Town Centre.

Last minute thing but it seems like Antivaxers might be coming to Scarborough, specifically STC today. The goal is to eat indoors without a vax-pass. This was posted this morning so turn out may be low but this form of demonstration is a growing trend#cdnpoli #Toronto #onpoli pic.twitter.com/EgbgKtgib4 — Kosalan Kathir (@kokopuff16) September 24, 2021

In an interesting coincidence, some of these same Toronto malls have just been announced as the sites of mass vaccination clinics this weekend, the city revealing their new #ShopAndVax program this morning.

Five Toronto malls will host mobile clinics, including the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, where a protest just occurred.