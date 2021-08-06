Hidden bakery in Toronto abruptly closes after cryptic social media post

A bakery hidden at the back of a Turkish grocery store has announced they're leaving the space.

Trillium Bakery has been operating out of Home Sweet Home, also known as Istanbul Fine Foods.

They've been baking up sourdough, lahmacun, simit and top-selling pide people lined up for in the aisles, but posted on social media on Aug. 4 that they are no longer operating out of that space.

Rabia Sun ran the tiny bakery operation out of a kitchen at the back of the grocery store, which produced about 100 simit per day.

Sun says Trillium Bakery has left Home Sweet Home behind as the work environment was too intense, and is taking a break.

Many people asked in comments on social media where the bakery will be relocating.

"Thanks to those asking for new location," the bakery responded. "I am in a break right now and looking for other opportunities. I will let you know when there is an update."