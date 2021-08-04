Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
taco bell free tacos

Taco Bell is giving away free tacos in Canada next week

You can get free tacos across Ontario next week as part of a new campaign from Taco Bell.

Their tacos are normally pretty close to free anyway, but it never hurts to save a couple bucks. 

They're giving away the free tacos for one day only and they're limited to one per person (boo) but there's no purchase necessary.

You can get in on the offer online or in person, and it's valid for one crunchy beef or bean taco.

The free tacos are available during all operating hours on Aug. 11 from tacobell.ca, or from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on that day only in person, at the drive-in or through Uber Eats or DoorDash.

It's part of their somewhat surreal "I See A Taco" campaign that involves even more free stuff.

Taco Bell

