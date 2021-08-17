Toronto's famous old school burger joint is opening a second location

A second location is in the works for one of Toronto's most famous old school burger spots.

Located at Dundas and Runnymede, Jumbo Burgers has a reputation that puts it up there with the likes of Square Boy, Golden Star and Burger Shack.

Like many of these restaurants, Jumbo Burgers is known for their flexible hours, affordable prices, menu of classics including banquet burgers and a few Greek staples, and staff of veterans.

Open since 1972 and celebrating 50 years in business next year, soon Jumbo will open what will be their only other location.

A longtime friend who wanted to keep Jumbo Burgers going actually took over the restaurant at Runnymede in 2019, but secret seasonings and recipes were passed down so it's still the same good old Jumbo.

Everything will be the same at the new location, but the floorplan will be slightly bigger than the original location's narrow confines. Indoor and patio dining will be available.

Jumbo Burgers will be opening their new location at 296 Rexdale Blvd. in Etobicoke in mid-October, 2021.

That means fans of classic burgers in the area won't have to wait long to get their hands on some cheeseburgers, souvlaki and shakes.