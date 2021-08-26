This new cereal infused gelato cafe is hidden inside a Toronto bar

One of Toronto's bars is currently hosting a cafe for cereal-infused gelato from the same people who previously brought cereal milkshakes to the city.

JAM Cereal ("Just Add Milk") is has been doing pickups every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. inside cocktail bar Mrs. Robinson.

Being stationed in a bar is nothing new for the brand: they sold their cereal milkshakes out of now-closed Convenience.

"Milkshakes will be back next summer but we decided to let everyone give our shot at gelato a try," says a representative of JAM.

Tubs are $12 across the board with five to seven flavours released for preorder every week, including options like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Pebbles, Reese Puffs and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

"Certain flavours sell out every week, usually Cinnamon Toast Crunch and whatever cereal we bring from across the border," says JAM's representative.

They decided to do the pop-up as a preorder pickup model this year to avoid lineups and increase the speed of service.

"Customers can just show up, tell us their name and order number and we hand them their order in seconds," says JAM's representative.

Dunkaroos gelato is their special for this upcoming final weekend in Toronto, made using Dunkaroos icing and Dunkaroos cereal.

"Dunkaroos gelato should have been a thing a long time ago," says JAM's representative.

Though this may be the last weekend in Toronto for JAM for now, cereal-infused treat lovers have a lot to look forward to.

The brand is on the lookout for a space where they can offer their full menu, which includes ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes, gelato tubs, cereal, birthday cakes and ice cream bars.

Order online by Friday at midnight to get pickup of gelato tubs for Sunday.