via meranti danforth

Italian restaurant with rooftop patio shut down by Toronto health inspectors

Toronto health inspectors are back in action and a few weeks after shutting down Mr. Jerk for numerous infractions, the latest location of Pizzeria Via Mercanti on the Danforth has been forced to temporarily close.

The DineSafe police found the restaurant with the rooftop patio to be guilty of five infractions, including two significant ones for (1) failing to protect food from contamination or adulteration and (2) food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (insects).

The restaurant was inspected on August 12 and according to the DineSafe website it has not yet been reinspected and permitted to reopen.

via mercanti danforth

The details of the inspection report.

The Italian restaurant wasn't the only place shut down by health inspectors last week. 

Queen Palace Banquet Hall on Brimley Road in Scarborough was closed due to four infractions including two crucial ones.

