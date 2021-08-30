Toronto restaurant that was born during lockdown has permanently closed

A sandwich joint that blew up in Toronto over the past summer has announced they've closed down their operation.

Flora's Deli has been serving old school Italian style sandwiches like eggplant and cold cut panini out of the Mahjong Bar space since January 2021. The project was operated by chef Jesse Mutch, who has years of experience at Toronto restaurants under his belt.

Last week they posted a photo to their Instagram account with the caption, "that's a wrap."

Sandwiches proved to be a popular pandemic takeout option, with sub shops flourishing and many restaurants pivoting to provide sandwich options.

The project is ending at Mahjong Bar as it's time for the bar to reopen inside with restrictions lifting.

"When we left they were renovating and getting ready to reopen for bar service," Mutch tells blogTO.

"We took this as the right time to wrap up our efforts, to take some time for ourselves, and look forward to growing the brand."

Though this is goodbye for now, never fear, Flora's fans: you won't be parted from your precious panini for long. Mutch is planning on a mid-September pop-up.

"We are very excited about the fall," says Mutch. "Looking forward to rolling our sleeves up getting back into nonna's kitchen, delicious things are coming."