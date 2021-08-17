Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sybanne toronto

Toronto just got a secret new patio for beer and tacos

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's latest new beer garden serving tacos and tequila is actually secretly hidden behind a Mediterranean restaurant.

The people behind Bar Sybanne first came up with the idea way back in May, when things were at their most uncertain, especially when it came to restrictions surrounding indoor dining.sybanne toronto

"As the uncertainty of opening indoor dining grew and sales of Uber Eats would decrease when patios opened, we knew we were not going to be able to survive with the 20 seats that our front CafeTO patio would offer," Sybanne operating partner Carlos Crespo tells blogTO.

sybanne toronto

The restaurant needed to come up with an idea that would bring in extra money to get them through to the next stages of reopening. 

sybanne toronto

So, where others might see nothing more than a parking garage and garbage space, Crespo and Sybanne owner Howard Dubrovsky saw a brand new patio.

sybanne toronto

"We thought about putting a few benches and selling beer but then Howard came up with the idea to build a fence, add some plants and make it seem like a nice cute garden," says Crespo.

sybanne toronto

With the go-ahead from their landlord and additional support coming in from booze brands Lost Craft and Ketel One, the patio became a reality.

sybanne toronto

Crespo is also a partner at Mexican pop-up Classico Macha, which Dubrovsky says he's supported since they first started up.

sybanne toronto

Classico's executive chef Abel Paez also worked in Bar Sybanne's kitchen during the pandemic.

sybanne toronto

"It just made sense to support our project further while helping to support a new small business," Dubrovsky tells blogTO.

sybanne toronto

Now, the hidden back beer garden has become a destination for Classico Macha tacos as well as drinks by Lost Craft and Ketel One, all within an atmosphere that's an extension and evolution of the vibes at Sybanne.

sybanne toronto

A selection of a half dozen tacos are $7.50 across the board, three meat and three veggie options. 

sybanne toronto

There's lamb barbacoa, pastor and pork carnitas, as well as Impossible chorizo, seitan carnitas, and a mushroom tinga taco with tofu crema.

sybanne toronto

The menu also includes chips and guacamole for $6.

sybanne toronto

Lost Craft offers five beers and two ciders, plus a Dejado tequila soda lime and a whiskey lemon and soda, all for $8.

sybanne toronto

Ketel One Botanicals cocktails are $12, including a Beatles cocktail made with grapefruit rose Ketel One, Don Julio, red bell pepper and jalapeno.

sybanne toronto

If the CafeTO program continues or if they can extend their license, Sybanne has lots of plans for the beer garden and hopes to operate it every summer from here on out.

sybanne toronto

The beer garden operates Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. 'til late, and can be found behind 229 Ossington Ave. by entering off Dundas St. W.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto park just got a restaurant and ice cream shack

Toronto just got a secret new patio for beer and tacos

IHOP is expanding in Ontario with multiple locations including potentially Toronto

Toronto's first downtown T&T Supermarket opens this week

Toronto brewery hires Angela from The Office as their spokesperson

Italian restaurant with rooftop patio shut down by Toronto health inspectors

Award-winning restaurant in Toronto calls it quits for now due to all the uncertainty

How one of the original craft breweries has survived 30 years in Toronto