Toronto is getting a massive new beer garden by the waterfront

Toronto is coming back to life and it's getting a bunch of new events and experiences to prove it.

Trailhead Place is Toronto's newest addition to the list and it will bring a massive beer garden and pop-up market to Lake Shore Blvd W. near Ontario Place and the admission will be free.

The beer garden will have a capacity of 200 guests and will offer live music daily. The marketplace will be semi-similar to a farmers' market where different brands are set up and giving out samples.

Influence Marketing Director, Ethan Zon said "There hasn't been occupiable event space for the longest time so we decided to create an opportunity for people to come and hang out but also for brands to engage with consumers."

The beloved ActiveTO Lake Shore route will lead cyclists, runners and pedestrians alike right to the Trailhead Place where they can drop by for a pint and snack or simply hang out.

There will be bike racks available so that cyclists can cool off by the water without worrying about their gear.

There will also be a pet zone if visitors would like to bring their furry friends along.

Other programming such as fitness classes and events are in the works and will be revealed on the website when more information is available.

The grand opening will be on July 30 and The Trailhead Place will be open on Saturdays, Sundays and holiday Mondays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m for the rest of the summer.