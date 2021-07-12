Eat & Drink
Allana Reoch
Posted 6 hours ago

5 bar and restaurant patios in Toronto with swimming pools




Bar and restaurant patios in Toronto will swimming pools might just be the perfect antidote when temperatures tilt north of 30 degrees. 

Anyone who knows anything can tell you, the height of luxury begins and ends with a pool. In these hot and humid Toronto summer months, the only thing more coveted than a man-made swimming spot is an outdoor dining experience that includes one. 

Here's some of Toronto's pool-patio gems to add to your list this summer to make all your poolside dreams come true. 

Summer House

This three-level patio playground for grown-ups calls the infamous Hotel X home. Transformed into a 75,000 square foot slice of opulence with breathtaking views of the lake, you better believe there is a poolside patio here. How could there not be? Don't sleep on this experience, Summer House will only be open until Labour Day! 

Lavelle 

The perfect spot on King West to sip cocktails poolside, this enormous sky-high paradise boasts not one, but three pools. Slip into your fanciest beach-chic coverup and oversized sunglasses and get ready for a social-media-worthy photo-op to let all your acquaintances know you're living a fabulous existence. 

Grand Bizarre 

Situated at Exhibition Place, this is Toronto’s biggest pool party, and you're invited! This sprawling, 86,000 square foot party-patio has three infinity pools for you to belly flop into as soon as you finish your cocktail. 

Cabana Waterfront Patio 

Water, water everywhere! Cabana's Waterfront Patio is not only poolside, it's lakeside as well. This mammoth patio in the Port Lands is a summer favourite, and boasts a 21 foot outdoor LED television, so you can catch all your major sporting events in your bathing suit, if you want.

Kost 

Look up. Look way up. 44 storeys above the downtown core, perched atop the Bisha Hotel sits a rooftop patio experience you'll never forget. Drink in the views of both the city and the stunning lakefront while you tip your glass to the wonders of architectural evolution. In particular, how anyone managed to get a pool this high up.

