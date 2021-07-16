Here's where to eat for free on National Ice Cream Day in Toronto

On National Ice Cream Day 2021 in Toronto, there are a ton of places to get deals on the sweet stuff.

On July 18, you can hit up these places to get frozen treats for a discount or even for free. Can you say ice cream crawl?

Pandoughra's Box in the Stackt Market is doing an-in-store-only promotion, where you can buy one scoop and get the second in the same category for 50 per cent off using the secret code ICECREAM50.

Dispensary Shivaa's Rose in Bloordale will be giving out scoops (that's right, free) of gelato or sorbet courtesy of Touti from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Touti is doing their own thing too, offering free waffle cone upgrades with all gelato or sorbet scoops while supplies last.

Small batch frozen custard maker Creamery X is celebrating with a presale and a new flavour. Signing up for their email list is all you have to do to gain exclusive access to the presale on Sunday from 7 p.m to 8 p.m. and get a discount on your order.

There's still a chance to get a deal at brand new West End Waffles and Scoops, though: on July 18, you can buy one waffle and get the second for half off.

You can also buy one scoop and get the second for free on Sunday at S'cream in Yorkville while supplies last. Don't forget to try some of their boozy ice cream while you're there.