chickqueen toronto

Global chicken chain opening its first Canadian location in Mississauga this week

The first Canadian location of a global fried chicken brand is opening in Mississauga a week from now. Seeing as we loved fried chicken in Toronto, the store should receive a warm welcome.

ChickQueen is going to be the Canadian representation of Chicking, a halal chicken chain that originated in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with one store that opened in the year 2000.

They've now expanded to around 23 countries, including India, Ireland, the UK and New Zealand.

Their menu typically consists of fried chicken, grilled chicken, sandwiches, wraps and sides.

Over a thousand people have responded to a Facebook event for the store's grand opening next week

"We have received an extremely warm response," ChickQueen master franchisee Amir Waheed tells blogTO.

"As soon as we started our Facebook page, we have been receiving messages from everywhere in GTA. People want to know when and where we are opening. We are very excited and are working towards our grand opening."

Their original goal was to open their doors in March, but the opening was delayed several times. They're now finally officially opening the doors on July 16 at 11 a.m. and will be doing giveaways and running contests throughout the day.

