Toronto's newest pop-up sells $2 burgers and gives one for free to someone in need

What's better than getting a burger for $2? Getting a second burger donated to someone in need.

This weekend, Queen Street Bakery will be opening a pop-up location that will sell burgers with a philanthropic twist to it. For each burger sold, Queen Street Bakery will pay it forward by donating another burger to someone in need.

With over half-a-million people living in Toronto facing food insecurity, the Queen Street Bakery team decided to team up with some wonderful partners to help in any way they can.

"As a food producer we feel a sense of responsibility to give back. Our focus has always been on food insecurity which has been a growing issue in Toronto and in Canada," Mark Arvai, Head of Customer told blogTO.

"The idea we had was to do a pay it forward pop up. If you buy a burger for someone in need, we'll give you a free one as thanks."

This isn't the company's first foray into charitable giving. This past Christmas, they ran a similar pop-up selling grilled cheese sandwiches and donating a free loaf of bread for every two sold.

Much like the last pop-up, this one will be opening its doors at 563 Queen Street West. It will run Friday June 11 to Sunday June 13 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..

The charity that Queen Street Bakery is partnering with is called Feed it Forward, who will be doing the work to ensure that the donated burgers are freshly made and given to those who need it most.

Other partnered companies involved in the event include Farm Boy, who will be supplying the meat, Castello, supplying the cheese, and Sapsucker donating sparkling water that will be sold for $1 with all the money getting donated to Feed it Forward.

The burgers be made on a gluten free bun with a vegetarian option being provided. A number of simple toppings will be offered including a choice of three different cheeses (cheddar, gouda, or blue).

"The point is not to make the craziest burger you've ever seen. Just to make a really good cheeseburger that's accessible and gets to as many people as possible," Arvai explained.

In a city as expensive as Toronto, there's few places where you can find a quality burger for only $2. Knowing that your purchase will provide food to someone in need will only serve to make it taste that much better.