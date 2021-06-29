Toronto is getting a new pina colada bar with tropical drinks for takeout

A new pina colada bar is opening in Toronto on Canada Day so you can start your long weekend off with on a tropical note.

The Palm is coming to the Distillery District this Thursday, popping up at Cacao 70.

The menu consists of tropical smoothies ($7.25), freshly made limeades with fruit infusions ($5.50), coconut water beverages, pina coladas ($7.25) and mango coladas.

It's the brainchild of Brian Gibson, who came to Toronto from the Bahamas in 2007 for school and ended up never leaving. He wanted "to bring a taste of the island to Toronto, especially during these limited travel and crazy times."

"Chocolate, sweets, and pina coladas, a match made in paradise if you ask me," Gibson tells blogTO.

"Customers can have an island iced beverage, or go a quick few steps over to Cacao 70 for a cold chocolatey milkshake, or a warm chocolatey waffle with ice cream."

They'll be located at the space at 28 Gristmill Lane, but the bar will be most easily accessed from 33 Mill St.

The island bar previously popped up last year at College and Spadina with no alcohol on the menu, but this year you can spice up their creations with booze.

Not only will you be able to add liquor to your pina colada, you can also try other alcoholic offerings like island rum punch or a sweet gin and coconut water beverage from the Bahamas called "Sky Juice" that Gibson says is also delicious without the gin.

They're open from noon until 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with a soft launch on July 1. They hope to continue until around October depending on demand and weather, maybe even longer.