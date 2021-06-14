Toronto's most popular brunch spot has permanently closed after 23 years

A Toronto brunch spot operating for 23 has permanently closed down.

Aunties and Uncles has long been serving up some of the best brunch and all-day breakfast in the city, including BLTs, French toast and grilled cheese sandwiches.

Owner Russ Nicholls got an unsolicited offer on the building which he couldn't refuse back in the spring.

"I took the offer. Life is short. 23 years is a long time to be slinging omelets. Now I can sling my fishing lures, for now," Nicholls tells blogTO.

"I had a great run, but given the choice to stay or go, I took the door out. Moving forward, I will enjoy some down time before I likely find some new adventure."

Nicholls says he gave his staff a long notice before the last day for Aunties and Uncles in the space, which was May 31.

"I had a very hard time announcing the news, so I just quietly shut down. It's very personal for me," says Nicholls.

"One of the hardest things to do for sure, very hard. But it's better for me and my family. I need to cut the responsibility of owning a restaurant in order to move forward."