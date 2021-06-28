Toronto's newest outrageous ice cream sandwich comes with two butter tarts

Decadent, famously Canadian butter tarts consist of a flaky pastry shell filled with a rich and buttery caramel centre.

Now there is a spot in Toronto to get an outrageously delicious butter tart ice cream sandwich.

Gerrard St Bakery, located at 635 Gerrard St East in East Chinatown, makes these treats with House of Scoops butter tart gelato sandwiched between two fresh, house-made butter tarts.

Owner of Gerrard St. Bakery Paul Clementi, told blogTO that "We do a lot of butter tart incorporated things. A lot of recipes stem from the butter tart itself. We have a butter tart cake, butter tart cookie, butter tart gelato and now a butter tart gelato sandwich."

This treat will be available at the cafe starting in July and will sell for between $10 - $12 a piece.

The bakery also provides the option to create-your-own ice cream sandwich with House Scoops Gelato and any tart or square - the options are endless!

The collaboration between the bakery and House of Scoops consists of butter tarts and filling from Gerrard St. Bakery and then gelato-maker and former sous chef from Buca, Matthew Cribari mixes the ingredients with fresh milk and cream from Sheldon Creek Dairy in Loretto, ON.

The bakery even has a butter tart, Nanaimo bar hybrid treat - the eh bar ($5) which is a Nanaimo bar with a butter tart filling.

During the month of July, 1$ from every butter tart sold from Gerrard St. Bakery and Black Dog Cafe will be donated to the Native Child and Family Services of Toronto.

The bakery is open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.