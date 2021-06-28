Eat & Drink
Monica Ferguson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
butter tart ice cream sandwich

Toronto's newest outrageous ice cream sandwich comes with two butter tarts

Eat & Drink
Monica Ferguson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Decadent, famously Canadian butter tarts consist of a flaky pastry shell filled with a rich and buttery caramel centre.  

Now there is a spot in Toronto to get an outrageously delicious butter tart ice cream sandwich. 

Gerrard St Bakery, located at 635 Gerrard St East in East Chinatown, makes these treats with House of Scoops butter tart gelato sandwiched between two fresh, house-made butter tarts. 

Owner of Gerrard St. Bakery Paul Clementi, told blogTO that "We do a lot of butter tart incorporated things. A lot of recipes stem from the butter tart itself. We have a butter tart cake, butter tart cookie, butter tart gelato and now a butter tart gelato sandwich."  

This treat will be available at the cafe starting in July and will sell for between $10 - $12 a piece.

The bakery also provides the option to create-your-own ice cream sandwich with House Scoops Gelato and any tart or square - the options are endless! 

The collaboration between the bakery and House of Scoops consists of butter tarts and filling from Gerrard St. Bakery and then gelato-maker and former sous chef from Buca, Matthew Cribari mixes the ingredients with fresh milk and cream from Sheldon Creek Dairy in Loretto, ON.  

The bakery even has a butter tart, Nanaimo bar hybrid treat - the eh bar ($5) which is a Nanaimo bar with a butter tart filling. 

During the month of July, 1$ from every butter tart sold from Gerrard St. Bakery and Black Dog Cafe will be donated to the Native Child and Family Services of Toronto

The bakery is open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Lead photo by

Gerrard st bakery

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

30 covered patios in Toronto where you can eat and drink outside even when it's raining

Toronto restaurant won't be celebrating Canada Day and will give to Indigenous group

Toronto's newest outrageous ice cream sandwich comes with two butter tarts

This old school Toronto pizzeria has been run by the same family for three generations

Toronto diner that's been a local institution since 1972 has permanently closed

This Toronto man is behind the trendiest chocolate company in town

Toronto's secret new ice cream shop is hidden inside a Chinese restaurant

Toronto restaurant with swanky design and a raw bar has permanently closed