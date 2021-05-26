Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
gelato toronto

The top 5 new gelato in Toronto

The top new gelato in Toronto has burst onto the scene with a bright array of vibrant colours and flavours, and the light but creamy texture the dessert is known for. Some of these gelaterias don't even have a storefront, so take note or you just might miss them.

Here are my picks for the top new gelato in Toronto.

On Third Thought

Gelato and wine come together at this new spot near Queen and Bathurst on Markham St. Expect alcohol-infused gelato flavours like Aperol spritz, mojito and pina colada.

Mizzica

This gelateria and cafe opened up in the Queen West area on McCaul last summer and has been serving up gelato cakes as well as cheesecake, cannoli and turnovers ever since.

House Scoops

This small-batch gelato company makes their products using milk and cream from local Sheldon Creek Dairy, and does flavours like mint chip, mango, strawberry cheesecake, banana pudding and coconut cream pie.

Boho Gelato

Kensington just got this gelato spot that combines tastebud-tingling flavours like lychee and raspberry, papaya and pineapple, saffron and candied ginger, strawberry and black current or grapefruit and mint.

Alberobello

This gelato is made exclusively at restaurant George by their executive chef, who actually studied at a gelato university. Ten-dollar pints come in pistachio mint, Amarena cherry, 70 per cent dark chocolate, lemon tart mascarpone, sesame miso and hazelnut.

