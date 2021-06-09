This new Toronto ice cream joint is hidden inside a bar

Toronto's newest ice cream joint is hidden in an unlikely place: one of our city's most unassuming dive bars.

Sundae's Best Creamery is now operating out of Wasted Youth Bar on weekends, though the project has been such a success they're already talking about expanding the hours, even though it's only been open for two weeks.

"It's been a fun addition to the bar during these weird times," Wasted Youth owner and operator Mike Taylor tells blogTO. "The first two weekends were a smashing success."

The ice cream project started out with a lineup of three sundaes for $6 each.

They did Lemon Fresh with lemon curd, poppyseed, blueberry compote and lemon cake crumb; Classy as Fudge with chocolate ice cream, fudge brownie, chocolate shavings and chocolate syrup; and The Dolce with dulce de leche ice cream, candied pecans, caramel sauce and mini churro donuts.

Features will rotate every week so there'll always be fresh flavours to try.

Taylor says the small-batch ice cream made fresh in house is the brainchild of Matt Calhoun, and it's not the only new and exciting food offering at the bar this summer.

Wasted Youth will also become the new home for Mexican pop-up Don Chingon, a project from laid-off Toronto restaurant chefs that's been running out of Depanneur.

The bar will be taking part in CafeTO this summer with a front patio open from June 11.