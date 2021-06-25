Doug Ford's daughter changes name of cookie shop to remove KKK reference

Doug Ford's daughter has changed the name of her soon-to-open cookie shop to remove an accidental KKK reference.

KyKy Kookies (Kyla Ford's nickname paired with a misspelling of cookies that was supposed to be cute, which when abbreviated becomes KKK) is now KyKy's Cookies & Ice Cream.

Cripes, there really is a Simpsons moment for everything isn't there.



KyKy Kookies, good lord. https://t.co/OGj6EX6RGu pic.twitter.com/LEOvbDUMJg — Robin LeBlanc, from work (@TheThirstyWench) June 23, 2021

The unfortunate acronym was quickly pointed out on social media when Ford announced her business, which had previously been solely online, would be opening a storefront in mid-July.

Called KyKy Kookies lmfao I'm dying

We are living in a simulation, this is too bizarre to be real otherwise. https://t.co/fDjZilmsJK — TorontoSportsGuy (@Stavros_Greer) June 24, 2021

Many commented that the name almost didn't seem real, wondering how such an oversight could have happened.

Cookie or kookie, I’d still literally never buy one of KyKy’s monstrosities. They make my teeth and stomach hurt just looking at them. — peapod jr (@niallx37) June 25, 2021

Those noticing the problematic name were quick to voice their opinions on the actual cookies as well.

Social awareness continues to be extremely important for any business, not only for good PR but to be respectful of all communities.