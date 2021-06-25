Eat & Drink
Doug Ford's daughter changes name of cookie shop to remove KKK reference

Doug Ford's daughter has changed the name of her soon-to-open cookie shop to remove an accidental KKK reference.

KyKy Kookies (Kyla Ford's nickname paired with a misspelling of cookies that was supposed to be cute, which when abbreviated becomes KKK) is now KyKy's Cookies & Ice Cream.

The unfortunate acronym was quickly pointed out on social media when Ford announced her business, which had previously been solely online, would be opening a storefront in mid-July.

Many commented that the name almost didn't seem real, wondering how such an oversight could have happened.

Those noticing the problematic name were quick to voice their opinions on the actual cookies as well.

Social awareness continues to be extremely important for any business, not only for good PR but to be respectful of all communities.

KyKy's Cookies & Ice Cream

