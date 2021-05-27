Toronto is getting a new beach club in one of the most cursed locations in the city

The same Toronto beach that was just trashed is getting a new club next month.

Woodbine Beach was laid to waste over the infamous May 2-4 long weekend thanks to a TikTok rave, but now a club for sanctioned fun will be opening in June.

It'll be called (what else?) Toronto Beach Club, and comes to us from Scale Hospitality and Hanif Harji, the people behind Shook, Byblos, Wheatsheaf and Lapinou.

Nothing has been able to survive long in the sprawling Lake Shore Blvd. E. location, which has seen Neruda, Carters Landing and Paralia come and go.

The club has already launched its own burger brand called GG's, and it will also encompass a European-style marketplace and cafe.

Ted Corrado (Summerhill Market, The Drake) will be the chef for the Mediterranean restaurant component of the club. The menu should consist of raw bar offerings, salads, meat, pasta, sides and an extensive selection of mezze, with an emphasis on seafood.

As for drinks, wine will be the focus with a good sparkling selection as well as other summery beverages like spritzes, martinis, European-inspired classic cocktails and boutique vermouths.

The well-used building that will house Toronto Beach Club underwent a multi-million dollar renovation to create an indoor-outdoor space with natural materials, rustic textures, leather lounge chairs, floor-to-ceiling windows and a wraparound patio.

Pending government restrictions, the Beach Club will host live DJs, musicians, dancers and performers on Friday and Saturday nights.

The club's marketplace cafe should be opening in fall as a source for morning coffee, beach eats, fresh baked breads, and products like preserves, sauces, fresh pasta, antipasti, cheese and dips. It'll have a fish counter as well, and you should also be able to pick up beer and wine there.

Toronto Beach Club opens June 22 at 1681 Lake Shore Blvd. E. and starts taking reservations June 1, and will operate daily from 11:30 a.m. till late.

"After the crazy year that it's been, I can't think of anything I'd rather do than enjoy a great meal and relax at the beach," says Hanif Harji.

"We've all got the travel bug, so we set out to bring the coastal lifestyle synonymous with the Mediterranean closer to home."