Eat & Drink
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
mine sushi toronto

Toronto sushi restaurant accused of hidden camera in the bathroom has closed

Eat & Drink
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto sushi restaurant near the Rogers Centre has been replaced by a new Kibo Sushi House.

The Mi Ne Sushi was a local favourite but also was subject to a Toronto police investigation last year after a woman claimed the restaurant was allegedly spying and recording employees in the bathroom. 

The case was brought forward by an anonymous 20-year-old international student. 

Despite allegations, the restaurant only closed in March this year. A Google post on March 9, 2021 from the restaurant is the only formal announcement that they were closing.

"We are extremely sorry to announce WE WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE," reads the post. 

And then just this week the ubiquitous chain Kibo Sushi announced it's grand opening at the same location on social media. 

"Kibo Sushi House once again succeeds in meeting our customers' high demand. After such a long wait, Kibo Sushi Rogers Centre has finally opened and is ready to take your orders," read the post on Instagram. 

"We cannot wait to prepare your orders and become your new local favorite spot."

It's unclear if the shuttering of Mi Ne Sushi had anything to do with the police investigation, but some might say something smells fishy. 

Either way, locals are excited about the new Kibo Sushi House location.

Mi Ne Sushi still operates locations in Markham and Aurora.

Lead photo by

Mi Ne Sushi

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto sushi restaurant accused of hidden camera in the bathroom has closed

Ontario restaurant slammed with negative reviews after denying anti-maskers free food

People come out to support injured owner of restaurant that helps the needy

Popular Thai restaurant expands with second Toronto location

Husband-and-wife team are bringing frozen Brazilian-style pizzas to Toronto

Laid-off Toronto bartender now sells fun tacos at a restaurant named after his dog

City says there may be more than 1,000 patios in Toronto this summer

String of Toronto break-ins leaves neighbourhood restaurants in shock