Toronto sushi restaurant accused of hidden camera in the bathroom has closed

A Toronto sushi restaurant near the Rogers Centre has been replaced by a new Kibo Sushi House.

The Mi Ne Sushi was a local favourite but also was subject to a Toronto police investigation last year after a woman claimed the restaurant was allegedly spying and recording employees in the bathroom.

The case was brought forward by an anonymous 20-year-old international student.

Despite allegations, the restaurant only closed in March this year. A Google post on March 9, 2021 from the restaurant is the only formal announcement that they were closing.

"We are extremely sorry to announce WE WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE," reads the post.

And then just this week the ubiquitous chain Kibo Sushi announced it's grand opening at the same location on social media.

"Kibo Sushi House once again succeeds in meeting our customers' high demand. After such a long wait, Kibo Sushi Rogers Centre has finally opened and is ready to take your orders," read the post on Instagram.

"We cannot wait to prepare your orders and become your new local favorite spot."

It's unclear if the shuttering of Mi Ne Sushi had anything to do with the police investigation, but some might say something smells fishy.

Either way, locals are excited about the new Kibo Sushi House location.

Mi Ne Sushi still operates locations in Markham and Aurora.