Chinese restaurant for outdoor dim sum has closed after more than a decade in Toronto

Chinese banquet hall Yang's Chinese Cuisine has closed its Thornhill location after more than a decade of family feasts and dim sum.

The restaurant at 8432 Leslie St. has vacated its shared lot with event venue Le Parc, leaving behind a sprawling space with three rooms for private occasions.

Last summer, Yang's Chinese Cuisine was one of the few Chinese restaurants to introduce outdoor patio dim sum, a product of Ontario's then-new stage 2 rules and a pretty revelatory experience when it came to eating dim sum.

The restaurant also offered multi-course feasts, including extravagant 15-pound winter melons served on gilded platters.

Owner Andy He could not be reached for comment about the restaurant's closure. The business has been marked permanently closed on Google and its website has been taken down.

It's unclear what the restaurant will be replaced by. Yang's former unit is not currently up for lease.

Another dim sum restaurant in Richmond Hill with the same name is still open for takeout.