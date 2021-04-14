Eat & Drink
Olivia Little
Posted 20 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
cops donuts

Trendy mini donut shop just opened a hidden new Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Olivia Little
Posted 20 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A donut and drip coffee spot that's won over the city with delicious hot mini donuts has just opened another location. 

Cops from the people behind Baddies announced the opening of the Riverside shop last week bringing a smile to Toronto sweet tooths everywhere. 

The latest location at 4 Matilda Street opened last Friday and is tucked in the south courtyard of coworking space East Room.

Open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, the latest off-shoot location is open to the general public.

Their usual three flavours including original, cinnamon sugar and original sour cream glaze will be available by the half dozen or dozen, as well as an always interesting selection of weekly rotating glazes. 

This will be the third spot for the fresh doughy rings. The first all-pink location on Adelaide Street opened in 2018, with a late-night pop-up introduced this past January at their sister cafe and local brunch hotspot on Lansdowne. 

The only downside about that one is the limited hours. It's open weekend evenings from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. once Baddies locks up for the day. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Trendy mini donut shop just opened a hidden new Toronto location

Another Ontario restaurant loses liquor licence for opening during lockdown

Popular Toronto pizza shop's future uncertain as building goes up for sale

Iconic Toronto cheese shop is opening a gelateria

Toronto couple turn job losses into city's newest bagel delivery service

Ingredients for Toronto home baking business stolen off front porch

Toronto restaurant pauses all operations because of new lockdown

Toronto restaurant known for its farm-to-table dining is permanently closing