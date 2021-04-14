Trendy mini donut shop just opened a hidden new Toronto location

A donut and drip coffee spot that's won over the city with delicious hot mini donuts has just opened another location.

Cops from the people behind Baddies announced the opening of the Riverside shop last week bringing a smile to Toronto sweet tooths everywhere.

The latest location at 4 Matilda Street opened last Friday and is tucked in the south courtyard of coworking space East Room.

Open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, the latest off-shoot location is open to the general public.

Their usual three flavours including original, cinnamon sugar and original sour cream glaze will be available by the half dozen or dozen, as well as an always interesting selection of weekly rotating glazes.

This will be the third spot for the fresh doughy rings. The first all-pink location on Adelaide Street opened in 2018, with a late-night pop-up introduced this past January at their sister cafe and local brunch hotspot on Lansdowne.

The only downside about that one is the limited hours. It's open weekend evenings from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. once Baddies locks up for the day.