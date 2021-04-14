Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ice creamonology toronto

You can now get ice cream made by a chef in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's newest ice cream is made by an international chef whose culinary journey started in high school.

Though Onur Yilmaz's resume includes high-end hotels and restaurants in three countries, ice cream is close to his heart having grown up in the southern part of Turkey where cool treats are enjoyed in the hot weather.

ice creamonology toronto

It's the inspiration for his classic but refined ice cream parlour Ice Creamonology.

ice creamonology toronto

"Ice cream always had a special place in my chef career, because where I grew up and the memories with my family," Yilmaz tells blogTO.

"Almost seven months of summer, imagine how often we would have ice cream."

ice creamonology toronto

Ice Creamonology is starting out with a menu of 10 flavours plus one flavour of the month.

ice creamonology toronto

While the aim is to nail iconic options like vanilla, pistachio and dark chocolate, you'll also find sophisticated flavours like berry and white chocolate cheesecake, almond caramel and mango raspberry sorbet.

ice creamonology toronto

Zero food colouring is used to make the ice cream and ingredients are all real.

ice creamonology toronto

Pistachio ice cream is made using 100 per cent pure pistachio paste.

ice creamonology toronto

Real mint leaves are used for their mint chip flavour.

ice creamonology toronto

By the same token, actual Turkish coffee is used to make their Turkish coffee flavour. Pints are $11 across the board.

ice creamonology toronto

They also recently introduced ice cream sandwiches for $8 in raspberry, caramel and Nutella varieties.

ice creamonology toronto

"During my chef experience and culinary education, I have learned the right techniques and the right ingredients in order to make the creamiest and most natural ice cream," says Yilmaz, who says so far everyone has been loving the flavours.

ice creamonology toronto

Yilmaz worked in five-star hotels from 2011 to 2015 in Antalya, Turkey, studying gastronomy and culinary arts at Izzet Baysal University from 2013 to 2017. 

ice creamonology toronto

In 2015, he moved to the states to work in Michigan at lakeside restaurant The Cove, which is known as one of the best local waterfront restaurants and serves "Chubby Marys," Bloody Mary cocktails with whole smoked chubs for garnish.

ice creamonology toronto

Upon moving to Toronto three years ago for George Brown's culinary program, Yilmaz worked at the Four Seasons, then moved on to work at Cactus Club Cafe and Chen Chen's Hot Chicken before opening up Ice Creamonology.

ice creamonology toronto

"Toronto is full of opportunities for anyone, literally anyone," says Yilmaz.

"I wanted to meet with chefs who had different backgrounds and cultures. George Brown was perfect place for it."

ice creamonology toronto

Yilmaz actually met Chen Chen (of Chen Chen's) at George Brown three years ago and when they were discussing what they hoped to get out of the program, they said they wanted to open an ice cream shop and fried chicken shop respectively.

ice creamonology toronto

"We were always talking how we should open up at the same location," says Yilmaz.

ice creamonology toronto

Now, their dreams are becoming a reality and they are indeed opening up at the same location very soon, and will be operating side-by-side takeout windows. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

You can now get ice cream made by a chef in Toronto

Beloved local restaurant opens two new Toronto locations during pandemic

Toronto chef says we need to stop eating avocados

Yonge Street is getting dedicated bike lanes and patio space this summer

Trendy mini donut shop just opened a hidden new Toronto location

Another Ontario restaurant loses liquor licence for opening during lockdown

Popular Toronto pizza shop's future uncertain as building goes up for sale

Iconic Toronto cheese shop is opening a gelateria