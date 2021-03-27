Toronto bar that came with a convenience store has closed for good

The latest of the bars in Toronto to close had been inspired by convenience store culture and has already been replaced by Chen Chen's Hot Chicken.

Chen Chen's new space used to be home to Convenience, a bar know for its working convenience store front and its backroom bar. The business wound down quietly, closing due to the initial lockdown, with the space eventually playing host to a pop-up during patio season.

Convenience was known for fun takes on comfort food paired with cocktails enjoyed in a clubby atmosphere complete with security mirrors, hanging plants and even a corner store-like front area.

Chen Chen's is one of Toronto's latest spots to open turning out hot chicken, and was itself most recently operating on a pop-up basis at Loch & Quay before securing this physical storefront.

Grand opening day for Chen Chen's at 1184 Queen St. W. was Friday, Mar. 26. The location should soon have its own licensed patio.