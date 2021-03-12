Toronto restaurant selling massive chicken sandwiches for only 5 bucks

There are big chicken sandwiches, and then there are Big Ass Chicken Sandwiches, the colossal sammies from Toronto restaurant Heartbreak Chef.

If you've never tried these loaded sandwiches, this month might be the perfect time for an introduction.

For one day only, the Dundas West takeout spot is running a $5 deal on its Big Ass Chicken Sandwiches: the Carolina butter sauce sammie served with spicy ranch and slaw, usually $12.

Chef Jerome Robinson, resident king of artery-clogging comfort foods, is also offering his jerk sauce Dutty Chicken sandwich for $5.

On top of that, ice cream sandwiches and the ludicrous Fried Chicken Donut Sandwiches, made in collaboration with Glory Hole Donuts, are making a comeback for the occasion.

The deal hits on March 20, for pick-up only. In an Instagram post, Robinson shouted out customers for their support over the last year, following a move from Parkdale to Dundas West.

"Your support is what carried us through this crazy time and words on a post can't express the appreciation," said Robinson.

"We opened last March before lockdown and changed locations mid stride and through all that you all kept us rockin with us."

In return, Heartbreak Chef is donating all proceeds from March 20 to the Parkdale Community Food Bank.

You can also bring canned goods and other non-perishable items to donate. Make sure to cancel all your other plans that day, you probably won't be getting anything done after this one.