Toronto pizza joint that shared space with Adamson BBQ has found a new home

A Toronto pizza place that used to share a space with controversial BBQ joint Adamson has officially found a new home.

Fans of Conspiracy Pizza can officially breathe easy knowing that the restaurant no longer has anything to do with Adamson BBQ and owner Adam Skelly's defiance of health regulations.

Conspiracy had temporarily closed about three months ago due to safety concerns, saying they would be back with a new location, hopefully in Leaside.

Now, they've made a post to Instagram announcing their new home will be at 856 Eglinton Ave. E., not far from their old location. Phamily Eats and Churnt Up will be involved in the project, as well as "possibly one more surprise guest" according to Conspiracy owner Dan Rios.

"We plan on launching as a mini food hall, but haven't hammered out the details yet," Rios told blogTO. "The response has been incredible. We got an outpouring of support when we closed and now we are getting the same amazing response. People are excited and we can't wait to serve them again."

They're hoping to open in June. Pizza fans will no longer have to collide with maskless idiots, at least at this location of this restaurant: we truly are turning a corner.