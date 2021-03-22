People lined up for hours to buy giant fried chicken sandwiches in Toronto this weekend

Between the warm, sunny weather and the long-awaited reopening of restaurants for outdoor dining, Toronto felt like a significantly happier place this weekend than it has for quite some time.

With patios abuzz all over the city, one might even venture to say that it felt like a return to normalcy — or at least some weird, mid-pandemic semblance thereof. Heck, it almost looked like the before times.

Don't believe me? Take a look at the huge, oh-so-typically Toronto lineup outside Heartbreak Chef on Dundas Street West Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of people flocked to the Dundas West comfort food restaurant on Saturday to score Big Ass Chicken Sandwiches (that's literally what they're called) for just $5 a pop.

The popular takeout joint's dutty chicken sandwich (fried chicken tossed in an extra hot jerk sauce, topped with grilled pineapple and creamy slaw) was also on special for $5.

Both usually cost $12, but Chef Jerome Robinson dropped the prices for one day only to raise funds for the Parkdale Community Food Bank.

It wasn't just the prospect of saving $7 on fried chicken that drew crowds, however — in honour of the occasion, Robinson also brought back (for one day only) a special fried chicken donut sandwich created earlier this year in partnership with Glory Hole.

By some accounts, the wait to be served at Heartbreak Chef on Saturday was more than two hours.

By all accounts, it was worth it.