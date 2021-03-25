Eat & Drink
Sales of patio furniture spike as restaurants rush to open in Toronto

When Toronto announced that restaurants would be allowed to serve diners on outdoor patios last week, many business owners were caught unprepared and now have to play catch up.

With Toronto in the grey-zone, it was expected that patios wouldn't open until the city was declared safe enough to enter the red-zone. However, an announcement that the rules would be changed for Toronto and Peel meant an instant change of plans for many.

"It is no small feat to go from take out mode to operational mode and idk they really could’ve given more notice," tweeted Toronto restauranteur Jen Agg shortly after the announcement.

A week later, various bars and restaurants have been able to open up, with plenty of scrambling, shopping, and rehiring former employees.

The media relations team for RONA and Lowe's confirmed with blogTO that there's been a recent increase in demand for patio furniture and equipment across the city.

A number of industry Facebook pages also saw several postings from restauranteurs looking to buy new and used equipment off others.

"Looking for used patio furniture, if anyone has suggestions where to buy. Ten tables, 45 chairs," wrote one user two days after the announcement. 

While the past year has been tough for many businesses in Toronto, the uncertainty of constantly changing rules and guidelines has made even reopening difficult, especially for local bars and restaurants.

It could still be some time until a dining room full of happy patrons is something we're used to seeing again, but a return to patio dining and businesses buying new equipment is a sign that some sort of normalcy is in sight.

