10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto are opening up with stores IRL, alongside a slew of new virtual restaurants populating the URL food scene. It's official: the city is in fried chicken overdrive. This month we got a bike shop-turned-takeout for French food and Toronto's first spot for Windsor-style pizza.

Here are new restaurants in Toronto that opened in February.

We no longer have to travel to Windsor Essex County to get a taste of this regional 'za. Pick up a box of pizzas covered in shredded pepperoni and canned mushrooms from Wednesday to Sunday across from Ossington subway station.

A former sous chef from Ink Entertainment venues like Kost and Figo has opened a fried chicken joint inside the Beverley Hotel. The menu offers four sandwiches right now, including a relatively healthy grilled chicken version to a ridiculous double-decker.

After months of prep, this brick-and-mortar selling multiple versions of fried chicken sandwiches has officially soft opened last weekend. It’s the restaurant outpost of the food truck Fully Loaded T.O., which has been slinging buttermilk fried chicken since 2015.

Not long after the first Canadian location of this Hong Kong dessert chain launched in Markham, a second location has opened in Toronto with a store on Brimley Road. They’re serving healthy sweets soups and mango-laden desserts, or durian, if you’re a fan.

Tucked away inside Etobicoke’s oldest pub, The Old Sod, is this new BBQ joint offering smoked meats, brisket sandwiches, and comfort food sides like baked beans and cornbread. Drop by for the baby back ribs and the resident pit puppy.

Parkdale’s newest arrival specializes in bowls of Kuaytiaw Rua: noodles in dark brown soup that originated in Thailand’s floating boat market days. You’ll also find other classics like green curry and pad si ew.

This family-owned restaurant is serving traditional Bengali dishes with a menu that rotates weekly. Head to East Ave. in Scarborough for rohi fish bhuna on Mondays and Mughlai biryanis daily. On weekends they offer brunch options like bhuna khichuri with duck bhorta.

This Pape arrival is the Korean and Japanese market of your dreams. Hanamaru is offering a list of delicious bento boxes and maki platters while stocking shelves with Kewpie mayo, instant ramen and containers of gochujang.

The old Bike Joint on Harbord has transformed into a takeout counter for tourtieres, Nicoise salads, and other homey French eats. Owner Jean-Pierre, a former George Brown culinary professor, says the shop is still in soft-launch mode, so expect the menu to fill out more.

The Entertainment District has a new spot for comfort foods served on checkered paper. Wings, sliders, Nashville Hot sandwiches and poutine are just a few of the fried, sleep-inducing, carby eats offered here.