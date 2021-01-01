10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants that opened in Toronto last month are entering 2021 with the hopes that this year will be better than the last. December saw a number of expansions from some known names, with popular destinations for Indonesian-Dutch food or Chinese rice rolls getting second, even third, locations.

Here are some new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Momo House has opened up a second location on Bay Street, making it one of the few Tibetan restaurants located east of Spadina. This Parkdale favourite takes over the old dig of Brothers with a menu of momos and steamed buns.

Chef Kareema has opened up a takeout spot for her Caribbean fusion eats, with a menu of jerk chicken lasagne, buttery cornbread, and ackee and saltfish spring rolls. She also sells sorrel lemonade and seamoss drinks made in-house.

Ossington has a new spot for Middle Eastern flatbread and housemade halloumi. Gusto 54 Restaurant Group has teamed up with Chef Stuart Cameron to open up this restaurant, which in the mean time, is operating as a marketplace for Middle Eastern pantry goods.

Husband and wife Anuja and Abhi have expanded outside their stall at the World Food Market with a new cafe-style location in Little Italy serving up their Indian grilled cheeses and other comfort foods.

The popular midtown restaurant for lettuce wraps, skewers, and nasi goreng has finally opened its long-awaited second location on Portland Street. The menu is nearly identical as the original, with a few adjustments.

The Filipino fried chicken megachain continues its takeover of Toronto with yet another location, this time right in the downtown core. Located right across from Ryerson University, it has a surprisingly quick wait time (for now).

The Annex now has a spot for Detroit-style pizza. Expect crunchy crusts on pies like the Motor City pizza, with brick cheese and apple wood-smoked bacon, or the Taj Mahal with butter chicken on top.

Yin Ji is now rolling up rice noodle right on Yonge, just north of the 401. This marks the third location in the GTA of this popular Chinese chain, which opened its first store in Guangzhou back in 1958.

North York now has a spot for hearty Caribbean soups and porridges. This popular takeout counter with locations in Bramton, Etobicoke, and Mississauga has now opened its fourth locations on Finch West.