Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rabba toronto

Famous Toronto Middle Eastern restaurant opening location inside 24-hour grocery chain

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A popular 24-hour grocery chain and Middle Eastern restaurant in Toronto are teaming up for the ultimate convenient comfort food project.

Regent Park will become home to Rabba's 35th location in 2021, which will feature a shop-in-shop takeout counter called Rabba Kitchen - By Paramount. There, you'll be able to find easy grab-and-go ready-made Mediterranean-inspired meals.

"We’ve been great fans of Paramount Fine Foods over the years," says Jack Rabba, founder of Rabba and a dedicated Toronto-area grocer since 1967. "This partnership is a result of many months of planning and, of course, many enjoyable taste tests. I can assure you the final product passes with flying colours, and a very satisfied stomach."

rabba toronto

New Rabba location coming to Regent Park in 2021. Photo by blogTO.

Rabba is known as one of Toronto's best 24-hour grocery stores, and Paramount Fine Foods serves delicious shawarma, saj wraps and baklawa at locations across the city. Paramount also recently opened a fully automated concept called Box'd.

"The Middle East and entire Mediterranean region have long been revered for its flavours, spices and wholesome meals," says Mohamad Fakih, founder and president of Paramount Fine Foods.

"Together with Jack Rabba and his team, we'll be able to honour our common roots while sharing our love of food with even more people than we could achieve on our own. In these times of pandemic, it's more important than ever for all of us to rally around a table and to celebrate life's greatest, often small and humble, pleasures."

The newest Rabba location with the takeout counter will be located at the corner of River and Dundas.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Pizza joint that shared space with Adamson BBQ forced to close due to safety concerns

Famous Toronto Middle Eastern restaurant opening location inside 24-hour grocery chain

10 holiday gift ideas for cocktail lovers in Toronto

The cost of groceries will hit an 11-year high in Toronto in 2021

Toronto bakery that was a neighbourhood favourite has permanently closed

Toronto Miracle sees army of volunteers collect huge amount of food for people in need

Toronto bar is now selling Christmas trees to try to stay in business

5 new Indian restaurants in Toronto for takeout and delivery