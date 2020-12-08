Famous Toronto Middle Eastern restaurant opening location inside 24-hour grocery chain

A popular 24-hour grocery chain and Middle Eastern restaurant in Toronto are teaming up for the ultimate convenient comfort food project.

Regent Park will become home to Rabba's 35th location in 2021, which will feature a shop-in-shop takeout counter called Rabba Kitchen - By Paramount. There, you'll be able to find easy grab-and-go ready-made Mediterranean-inspired meals.

"We’ve been great fans of Paramount Fine Foods over the years," says Jack Rabba, founder of Rabba and a dedicated Toronto-area grocer since 1967. "This partnership is a result of many months of planning and, of course, many enjoyable taste tests. I can assure you the final product passes with flying colours, and a very satisfied stomach."

Rabba is known as one of Toronto's best 24-hour grocery stores, and Paramount Fine Foods serves delicious shawarma, saj wraps and baklawa at locations across the city. Paramount also recently opened a fully automated concept called Box'd.

"The Middle East and entire Mediterranean region have long been revered for its flavours, spices and wholesome meals," says Mohamad Fakih, founder and president of Paramount Fine Foods.

"Together with Jack Rabba and his team, we'll be able to honour our common roots while sharing our love of food with even more people than we could achieve on our own. In these times of pandemic, it's more important than ever for all of us to rally around a table and to celebrate life's greatest, often small and humble, pleasures."

The newest Rabba location with the takeout counter will be located at the corner of River and Dundas.