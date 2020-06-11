Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Paramount Fine Foods is opening a fully automated restaurant in Toronto

Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
A new fully automated quick service restaurant called Box'd by Paramount Fine Foods is coming to Toronto this month, and it's going to change the way we order and pick up fast, casual food.

Orders will be placed through an app or at in-store digital kiosks, and then a digital status board will lead customers to sanitized, digital cubbies and shelves where they can pick food up.

The typically larger team taking orders at the front will be replaced by a smaller concierge team and more chefs.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many Torontonians chose to cook their meals at home, but as the restrictions ease and more businesses open, people are looking forward to eating out," says Mohamad Fakih of Box'd.

"We understand that people may still be a little wary of public places so we have created a dining option that is fast, efficient and safe."

Paramount teamed up with Chef Tomer Markovitz of Parallel to create a menu of lunch and dinner options with vegetarian and vegan options including salads, hot dishes, oven-baked wraps and smoothies, all packaged sustainably.

Expect menu items like black truffle hummus, chimichurri striploin wraps, maple honey lemonade and wedge salads.

"State-of-the-art technology used throughout Box'd will revolutionize and transform how consumers experience dining on-the-go and will help our guests feel safe," says Chef Markovitz.

"With one chef per meal, all meals are sealed and delivered to sanitized, individual cubbies, which simplifies the process and keeps cleanliness and safety top of mind."

Box'd will be opening at 4 King St. West in the Financial District.

