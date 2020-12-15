10 panettone in Toronto to try during the Christmas holidays

Panettone can be found many places in Toronto in a box, but only some make it from scratch. The beautiful, tasty, labour intensive bread is seasonally enjoyed around the holidays, and everyone is always scrambling to find the best one.

Here are some placed to find panettone in Toronto.

Kensington Market and Riverside locations of this bakery make chocolate, cherry and orange panettone flavoured with dark rum, vanilla and brandy that you can pre-order.

This Brazilian bakery near Yonge and Eglinton makes absolutely everything about their dark chocolate chip and candied orange panettone from scratch, including the levain, essence and even the packaging. The entire process takes 72 hours.

Head to Danforth East to find this chocolate shop that makes chocolate chip panettone filled with 70 per cent brigadeiro and topped with a thick chocolate crust. Mini versions are available too.

Locations of this Italian bakery at Yonge and Temperance and on West Queen West have panettone that's made by hand using flours from a small mill in Italy and no preservatives, and leavened over a period of 36 hours.

This Italian restaurant in the Junction Triangle is known for their sourdough, but around the holidays their baking prowess also extends to panettone as well as naturally leavened pandoro pacienza.

Handmade, naturally leavened panettone al cioccolato made with 100 per cent bitter cacao, Mosto d'Uva, currants and candied orange with a bitter hazelnut crust is available at all the opened locations of this bakery.

Nutella panettone is available from this Etobicoke bakery on Royal York for walk-ins only. Ooey-gooey and topped with a chocolatey, nutty coating, they're available in regular and baby sizes.

Locations of this French bakery near Yonge and Eglinton and on Bathurst in North York turn out to be good places to go to get your hands on Artigianale Classico, Three Chocolates and Amarene & White Chocolate varieties of panettone.

Scarborough has this Italian bakery that makes their own traditional panettone topped with whole nuts from scratch in house.

Homemade Italian panettone that's as traditional as it gets can be sought out at this bakery on Kipling in Etobicoke.