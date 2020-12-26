Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
mexican restuarants toronto 2020

The top 5 new Mexican restaurants in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
New Mexican restaurants in Toronto opened in 2020 with menus to satiate our endless cravings for tacos, ceviche, and — naturally, after a night of mezcal—  the city's burgeoning demand for birria. 

Here are my picks for the top new Mexican restaurants in Toronto.

Anejo

This King West restaurant is fuelled by tequila. Stocked up on scores of blancos, jovens, and its namesake añejo, it's the spot to splurge on shots of Clase Azul. Aside from the cocktails, this Calgary transplant also serves up meals in hefty molcajetes and guac mashed tableside.

La Bartola

Plant-based Mexican comes via Chef Ivan Castro, who takes recipes from his upbringing in Mexico City but makes them meat-free at this restaurant in Little Italy. Think herby ceviche tostados, tetelas filled with refried bayo beans, and tacos topped with braised hibiscus flowers.

mexican restaurants toronto 2020

It's all about plant-based Mexican food at La Bartola on College Street. Photo by Fareen Karim. 

Cactus Rosado

Margarita's Fiesta Room is gone but good news, Baldwin Village got another spot to get its margarita fix. This local hotspot delivers on a wide variety of sauces. In terms of tacos, their standout fried fish taco delivers alongside jerk chicken and harder-to-find beef tongue. 

Birria Catrina

Find this stall tucked in the back of Kensington Market's corridor for Latin American eats, 214 Augusta. Abraham Luna brings his father's birria recipe from Jalisco but makes it his own, serving up bowls of fatty beef consommé and crispy tortillas.

mexican restaurants toronto 2020

Birria Catrina in Kensington Market specializes in beef birria, Jalisco-style. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Raza

This place on Roncesvalles is equal parts bar and restaurant with a menu full of craft beer and fun snack foods like nachos, tacos and churros.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Anejo

The top 5 new Mexican restaurants in Toronto

