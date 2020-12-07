Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
indian restaurants toronto

5 new Indian restaurants in Toronto for takeout and delivery

Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
New Indian restaurants in Toronto can get the comforts of butter chicken, naan, biryani, tikka masala, samosas and so many other staples right to your door. If you're not blessed with the ability to cook this delicious cuisine yourself, never fear: there are lots of new places in the city that are happy to provide.

Here are some new Indian restaurants in Toronto for takeout and delivery.

Adda Bistro

Moss Park is now home to this inventive restaurant that mashes up Indian food with cuisines like Italian for dishes such as palak paneer canelloni and butter chicken burgers.

Indian Spice Room

This hole-in-the-wall in Riverside is where you can order items like honey garlic cauliflower, masala fries and onion rings, hakka chili fries and even vegan burgers online. Definitely not just another average Indian joint.

Spice 505

Indian go-to's like butter chicken, biryani and chicken tikka are all on the menu at this Danforth restaurant, but they also have some Tibetan momos as well.

Bombay Snack Bar

Bayview and Eglinton is now where to find this snack bar serving food with both Indian and Iranian influences, such as biryani, pulao, vada pau, Frankie rolls and kulfi.

Mumbai Tadka

Mumbai street food is the specialty of this restaurant on Dundas West that started out as a food delivery service. Find dishes like spicy Chinese bhel and street-style masala pav on the menu.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at Adda Bistro

